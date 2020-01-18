All apartments in Vashon
Find more places like 10027 Southwest 262nd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vashon, WA
/
10027 Southwest 262nd Place
Last updated January 18 2020 at 5:41 PM

10027 Southwest 262nd Place

10027 Southwest 262nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10027 Southwest 262nd Place, Vashon, WA 98070
Vashon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and cozy 2 bed, 1 bath high bank waterfront cabin in Dockton! Make this sweet cabin yours for a year or more! Expansive west facing views across outer passage, access to boat launch and both paved and grassy waterfront areas. Living room and expansive deck with waterfront views! Kitchen bar for additional dining space. Kitchen includes stove top, full fridge, counter top oven and dishwasher. Washer/dryer in detached building. Furnished or unfurnished available. Pets negotiable.
Rent includes electric and water utilities (heating is electric baseboard). Wood stove not functional.

See our website for rental criteria and for online application:
https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com

Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:

VMI Property Management
jan.neutz@gmail.com
206-463-4864 (voice)
206-550-2061 (voice or text)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10027 Southwest 262nd Place have any available units?
10027 Southwest 262nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vashon, WA.
What amenities does 10027 Southwest 262nd Place have?
Some of 10027 Southwest 262nd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10027 Southwest 262nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
10027 Southwest 262nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10027 Southwest 262nd Place pet-friendly?
No, 10027 Southwest 262nd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vashon.
Does 10027 Southwest 262nd Place offer parking?
No, 10027 Southwest 262nd Place does not offer parking.
Does 10027 Southwest 262nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10027 Southwest 262nd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10027 Southwest 262nd Place have a pool?
No, 10027 Southwest 262nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 10027 Southwest 262nd Place have accessible units?
No, 10027 Southwest 262nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10027 Southwest 262nd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10027 Southwest 262nd Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10027 Southwest 262nd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10027 Southwest 262nd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMaplewood, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WANormandy Park, WAGig Harbor, WAParkwood, WA
Des Moines, WASeaTac, WAArtondale, WATukwila, WABremerton, WABainbridge Island, WAPort Orchard, WAFife, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAUniversity Place, WAEdgewood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College