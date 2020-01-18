10027 Southwest 262nd Place

Amenities

Clean and cozy 2 bed, 1 bath high bank waterfront cabin in Dockton! Make this sweet cabin yours for a year or more! Expansive west facing views across outer passage, access to boat launch and both paved and grassy waterfront areas. Living room and expansive deck with waterfront views! Kitchen bar for additional dining space. Kitchen includes stove top, full fridge, counter top oven and dishwasher. Washer/dryer in detached building. Furnished or unfurnished available. Pets negotiable.

Rent includes electric and water utilities (heating is electric baseboard). Wood stove not functional.



See our website for rental criteria and for online application:

https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com



Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:



VMI Property Management

jan.neutz@gmail.com

206-463-4864 (voice)

206-550-2061 (voice or text)