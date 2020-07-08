Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities carport 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly accepts section 8 business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

WELCOME TO THE GROVE AT 72ND!Located near Vancouver Mall, The Grove at 72nd is a beautiful gated apartment community. Close to shopping, theaters and restaurants with easy access to both SR-500 and I-205, this fully developed complex sets a new standard in quality apartment home living. Each home is designed and crafted with quality finishes, spacious floor plans and exceptional construction. Whether you need one, two or three bedrooms, you will find just the right home at The Grove. The Grove at 72nd offers spacious floor plans, featuring vaulted or nine-foot ceilings throughout the home, with modern finishes such as solid surface granite counter tops, black appliances, high quality carpeting in bedroom, and wood plank flooring (select homes). All homes come with oversized double panel windows, which provide tons of natural light!