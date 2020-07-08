All apartments in Vancouver
Find more places like The Grove at 72nd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
The Grove at 72nd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

The Grove at 72nd

Open Now until 6pm
5302 NE 72nd Ave · (360) 347-2574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vancouver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA 98661
Walnut Grove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B016 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1006 sqft

Unit G068 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Unit A010 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Grove at 72nd.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
carport
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
accepts section 8
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
WELCOME TO THE GROVE AT 72ND!Located near Vancouver Mall, The Grove at 72nd is a beautiful gated apartment community. Close to shopping, theaters and restaurants with easy access to both SR-500 and I-205, this fully developed complex sets a new standard in quality apartment home living. Each home is designed and crafted with quality finishes, spacious floor plans and exceptional construction. Whether you need one, two or three bedrooms, you will find just the right home at The Grove. The Grove at 72nd offers spacious floor plans, featuring vaulted or nine-foot ceilings throughout the home, with modern finishes such as solid surface granite counter tops, black appliances, high quality carpeting in bedroom, and wood plank flooring (select homes). All homes come with oversized double panel windows, which provide tons of natural light!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $50 per adult applicant
Deposit: security deposit ($500-$1500)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/pet
restrictions: Maximum 55 lbs. Some breed restrictions
Parking Details: Garage lot. 10x20 is $125, 12x20 is $150 and 12x20 with storage/$175.
Storage Details: Storage closet included on patio for all units (except Bronze Jr); additional storage closets available for $25/mo.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Grove at 72nd have any available units?
The Grove at 72nd has 3 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Grove at 72nd have?
Some of The Grove at 72nd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Grove at 72nd currently offering any rent specials?
The Grove at 72nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Grove at 72nd pet-friendly?
Yes, The Grove at 72nd is pet friendly.
Does The Grove at 72nd offer parking?
Yes, The Grove at 72nd offers parking.
Does The Grove at 72nd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Grove at 72nd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grove at 72nd have a pool?
Yes, The Grove at 72nd has a pool.
Does The Grove at 72nd have accessible units?
Yes, The Grove at 72nd has accessible units.
Does The Grove at 72nd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Grove at 72nd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Grove at 72nd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St
Vancouver, WA 98660
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98661
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave
Vancouver, WA 98662
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St
Vancouver, WA 98683
Our Heroes Place
412 E 13th St
Vancouver, WA 98660
First Street Station
16119 SE 1st St
Vancouver, WA 98684
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98665
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard
Vancouver, WA 98683

Similar Pages

Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 Bedrooms
Vancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Pet Friendly Places
Vancouver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade ParkBagley DownsEsther Short
Fisher's Landing EastLandover SharmelFisher Mill Plain Fisher's Village
BenningtonRose Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark CollegeLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity