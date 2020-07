Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access sauna dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly hot tub lobby

We are currently offering both In Person Tours and Virtual tours. Call us today for more information.



Stunningly located by Puget Sound near South Tacoma, StonePointe is the apartment home you’ve been looking for in University Place, WA.



Our renovated apartments for rent feature all the comforts of home right where you want to be. Swim year-round in the indoor pool, and work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center.



You’ll enjoy an effortless commute to Joint Base Lewis-McChord or Tacoma Community College via I-5 or convenient nearby public transportation, and come home to a gorgeous 1, 2, or 3 bedroom open floor plan designed to meet your every need.