Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

4819 70th Ave Ct W

4819 70th Avenue Court West · No Longer Available
Location

4819 70th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
pet friendly
Live Your Life in Luxury! Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Campus Crest Estates - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $3,325.00
Available: NOW!
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $3,325.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Luxury details and amenities throughout this gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home in Campus Crest Estates! Approach the front door through freshly manicured gardens expanding up along the stairway and into the back yard. Open the doors to the main floor featuring beautiful hardwoods, soaring ceilings, and the ample natural light through the many windows and skylights welcoming you in. Family room and living room both with gas-burning fireplaces, frieze carpet, wainscoting, crown molding, and french doors to patio, balcony, office and Princess Balcony above to the bonus room/den! Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, slab granite, island and butler pantry. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and a Master Suite with a 5pc bath including the soaker tub, walk-in closet, and room to room fireplace between the bedroom and bathroom. The lowest level boasts a 4-car garage along with 3 carport spaces in the driveway, Mudroom and extra storage!

Our pet policy allows for 1 dog, 25 Lbs max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5098795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 70th Ave Ct W have any available units?
4819 70th Ave Ct W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 4819 70th Ave Ct W have?
Some of 4819 70th Ave Ct W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4819 70th Ave Ct W currently offering any rent specials?
4819 70th Ave Ct W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 70th Ave Ct W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4819 70th Ave Ct W is pet friendly.
Does 4819 70th Ave Ct W offer parking?
Yes, 4819 70th Ave Ct W offers parking.
Does 4819 70th Ave Ct W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4819 70th Ave Ct W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 70th Ave Ct W have a pool?
No, 4819 70th Ave Ct W does not have a pool.
Does 4819 70th Ave Ct W have accessible units?
No, 4819 70th Ave Ct W does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 70th Ave Ct W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4819 70th Ave Ct W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4819 70th Ave Ct W have units with air conditioning?
No, 4819 70th Ave Ct W does not have units with air conditioning.
