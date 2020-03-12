4819 70th Ave Ct W

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage pet friendly

Live Your Life in Luxury! Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Campus Crest Estates - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $3,325.00

Available: NOW!

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $3,325.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Luxury details and amenities throughout this gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home in Campus Crest Estates! Approach the front door through freshly manicured gardens expanding up along the stairway and into the back yard. Open the doors to the main floor featuring beautiful hardwoods, soaring ceilings, and the ample natural light through the many windows and skylights welcoming you in. Family room and living room both with gas-burning fireplaces, frieze carpet, wainscoting, crown molding, and french doors to patio, balcony, office and Princess Balcony above to the bonus room/den! Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, slab granite, island and butler pantry. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and a Master Suite with a 5pc bath including the soaker tub, walk-in closet, and room to room fireplace between the bedroom and bathroom. The lowest level boasts a 4-car garage along with 3 carport spaces in the driveway, Mudroom and extra storage!



Our pet policy allows for 1 dog, 25 Lbs max.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

www.spinnakerpm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5098795)