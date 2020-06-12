/
2 bedroom apartments
136 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tukwila, WA
5 Units Available
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
918 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.
Tukwila Hill
6 Units Available
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
935 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
Thorndyke
8 Units Available
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
McMicken
2 Units Available
Sunnydale
15805 40th Pl S, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
908 sqft
Modern apartments have large kitchens with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Parking included, with covered parking available. Easy access to I-5, I-405 and several public transit routes.
Tukwila Urban Center
80 Units Available
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,772
905 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
Tukwila Hill
1 Unit Available
Terra Tukwila
6206 S 153rd St #10, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
890 sqft
The city of Tukwila sits between Seattle's Industrial District and SeaTac Airport. Westfield Southcenter, also known as Southcenter Mall, constitutes the heart of its Urban Center.
Tukwila Hill
1 Unit Available
6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1
6503 South 153rd Street, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
915 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Tukwila
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Contact for Availability
Foster Commons
5700 S 129th St, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
Easy access to the I-5 and SeaTac Airport. Units feature hardwood and carpet flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Fireplace and laundry facilities in each unit. Carport, guest parking and 24-hour gym.
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
Willow Terrace
1100 South 99th Street, Boulevard Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1018 sqft
Family owned and operated since 1978. On-site management and maintenance. Conveniently located in Boulevard Park. Great views of Seattle Skyline and only 6 miles from Downtown Seattle. Near bus line. Year round Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and Sauna.
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr
10707 Des Moines Memorial Drive South, Boulevard Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
The Arbutus Apartments are conveniently located in south Seattle with easy access to highway 99. Arbutus Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.
Georgetown
1 Unit Available
6706 Corson Avenue South
6706 Corson Avenue South, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1090 sqft
Take a look at the outside of this gorgeous custom townhome, and you’ll know immediately this is no ordinary property. Stone brick, corrugated steel, gleaming wood and clean lines hint at what awaits you inside.
1 Unit Available
13415 24th Ave S
13415 24th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
700 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Sea Tac. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Must earn 3x's the income to qualify. Available now $1,195/month rent. $1,195 security deposit plus last month rent required.
Results within 5 miles of Tukwila
20 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
895 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
8 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
892 sqft
Welcome to Viewpoint Apartment Homes in SeaTac, Washington. Viewpoint lives up to its name with priceless views of the Puget Sound through large windows and a rooftop deck. Our floor plans include studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments.
9 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1205 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
The Lakes
10 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
980 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Sunset
14 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
8 Units Available
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
857 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to I-67. Residents enjoy luxury amenities like garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and bathtub. Community includes courtyard, garage, tennis court and pool.
9 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
981 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
5 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
15 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
966 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Kennydale
12 Units Available
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1348 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
7 Units Available
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
984 sqft
Taylor Creek is a uniquely designed community that seamlessly blends urban energy with rural sanctuary. Our 53 apartment homes showcase ample square footage, 750 up to 1015 sq. ft.
9 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
947 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
