654 NE Flagstone Lane

3 Bedroom Home, Close to everything - This home is located in CKSD and is close to shopping, highway, ferries and naval bases. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has a fully fenced back yard and sizable shed for all your storage needs. The one car, manual garage leads into the laundry area with washer and dryer and then into the updated kitchen. The living room/dining area features hardwood floor and a gas fireplace.

The upper level has three bedrooms and the Master has a walk in closet.

Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant must carry liability insurance. Application process is online at windermereforrent.com. Must view prior to applying.

Dawn Clay

360-271-1895



(RLNE4516504)