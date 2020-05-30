All apartments in Tracyton
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

654 NE Flagstone Lane

654 Northeast Flagstone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

654 Northeast Flagstone Lane, Tracyton, WA 98310

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home, Close to everything - This home is located in CKSD and is close to shopping, highway, ferries and naval bases. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has a fully fenced back yard and sizable shed for all your storage needs. The one car, manual garage leads into the laundry area with washer and dryer and then into the updated kitchen. The living room/dining area features hardwood floor and a gas fireplace.
The upper level has three bedrooms and the Master has a walk in closet.
Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant must carry liability insurance. Application process is online at windermereforrent.com. Must view prior to applying.
Dawn Clay
360-271-1895

(RLNE4516504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

