Tracyton, WA
5999 Caymans Pl NE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:36 PM

5999 Caymans Pl NE

5999 Caymans Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

5999 Caymans Pl NE, Tracyton, WA 98311

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce0dbda0cb ----
Don\'t miss this opportunity to enjoy this townhouse style duplex! Showing to start on April 2nd. In addition to the Olympic Mountain view, this unit features an open floor plan with lots of light, a nicely appointed kitchen and a 2 car garage. Upstairs has an open bonus room/office area in addition to the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master suite features a large bedroom, walk-in closet and private bath. This central location allows easy access to Bremerton and Bangor bases, shopping and CK schools. Sewer included. No smoking. Pets negotiable with an additional deposit and requires pet screening. https://detailspropertymanagement.com. Click on Rental Search.

Currently occupied: PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENT

Attached 2 Car Garage
Gas Fored Air Heat
Mountain View
View
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5999 Caymans Pl NE have any available units?
5999 Caymans Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracyton, WA.
What amenities does 5999 Caymans Pl NE have?
Some of 5999 Caymans Pl NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5999 Caymans Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
5999 Caymans Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5999 Caymans Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5999 Caymans Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 5999 Caymans Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 5999 Caymans Pl NE offers parking.
Does 5999 Caymans Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5999 Caymans Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5999 Caymans Pl NE have a pool?
No, 5999 Caymans Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 5999 Caymans Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 5999 Caymans Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5999 Caymans Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5999 Caymans Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5999 Caymans Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5999 Caymans Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.

