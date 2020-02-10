1303 NE Jasmine Ln - 552

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1303 Jasmine Ln, Bremerton, WA 98311 - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town house. 1303 Jasmine Ln, Bremerton, WA 98311. Rent $1400.00 Deposit $1350.00. This property is conveniently located next to a PSNS bus stop as well as shopping. Garden storage shed. Washer and dryer on site. Water and Garbage included. Directions: Heading North on Warren Ave turn left onto NE Fuson Rd then, at the roundabout take the first exit onto NE Jasmine LN, first house on the right. Available February 1st. Pets subject to approval. Non-smoking. Contact Park Shore Property Management (360) 871-2332 for a showing and ask for Becka.



To view the virtual tour video, copy and past this link into your browser https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BSMXitPpGcE



