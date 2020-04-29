1169 Northeast Mcwilliams Road, Tracyton, WA 98311
1169 Mc Williams Rd Available 05/01/20 Duplex- Split level 3 bedroom in Central Kitsap - Tucked off of NE McWilliams Rd down a private driveway. Split level 3 bedroom 1.75 bath duplex with one car garage and expansive yards. Upper floor has a wood stove in the large open living room. Kitchen with breakfast bar and dining room open up to the covered back deck and yard. 2 bedrooms and full bath on upper level as well. Lower level has LARGE bedroom and .75 bath with utility room and laundry hook ups. Storage under stairs and in closets through out unit. One car garage. No pets please.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
