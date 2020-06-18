Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Three-bedroom ranch style Single Family Home Close to Kirkwood Elementary School.
Welcome home to this beautiful three-bedroom, one-bathroom rambler within walking distance to Kirkwood Elementary School! The home offers an attached garage and a beautiful front-yard, forced air heating. This home features a well-equipped kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, and a dishwasher, washer and dryer hookups and central air - conditioning & heat. With 1,662 sq. of livable space.
Near multiple stores and restaurants including Las Palomas Mexican Restaurant, El Charrito Toppenish, and many more.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities.
No pets allowed
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 1409 Hammond Ln, Toppenish, Yakima, Washington, 98948
You can reach us via text at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1409-Hammond-Ln-Toppenish-WA-98948
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
