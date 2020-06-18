All apartments in Toppenish
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

1409 Hammond Ln

1409 Hammond Lane · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1409 Hammond Lane, Toppenish, WA 98948

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1662 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Three-bedroom ranch style Single Family Home Close to Kirkwood Elementary School.

Welcome home to this beautiful three-bedroom, one-bathroom rambler within walking distance to Kirkwood Elementary School! The home offers an attached garage and a beautiful front-yard, forced air heating. This home features a well-equipped kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, and a dishwasher, washer and dryer hookups and central air - conditioning & heat. With 1,662 sq. of livable space.

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Las Palomas Mexican Restaurant, El Charrito Toppenish, and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities.
No pets allowed
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 1409 Hammond Ln, Toppenish, Yakima, Washington, 98948

You can reach us via text at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1409-Hammond-Ln-Toppenish-WA-98948

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5709493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Hammond Ln have any available units?
1409 Hammond Ln has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1409 Hammond Ln have?
Some of 1409 Hammond Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Hammond Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Hammond Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Hammond Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Hammond Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toppenish.
Does 1409 Hammond Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Hammond Ln does offer parking.
Does 1409 Hammond Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Hammond Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Hammond Ln have a pool?
No, 1409 Hammond Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Hammond Ln have accessible units?
No, 1409 Hammond Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Hammond Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Hammond Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Hammond Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1409 Hammond Ln has units with air conditioning.
