Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

6692 NE Cedar St

6692 Northeast Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

6692 Northeast Cedar Street, Suquamish, WA 98392

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 12/15/19 furnished one bedroom home, six month lease - Property Id: 187116

One bedroom one bath home. Move in ready. New glass top range, new washer and dryer, newly remodeled bath with all new fixtures. Bonus room for playroom or office. Lange fenced yard and gardens. Ten minutes to either Bainbridge or Kingston ferries. Half block to bus line. Plenty of off street parking newly installed handicap ramp. wood fireplace insert. Energy efficient lighting throughout.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187116
Property Id 187116

(RLNE5387944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6692 NE Cedar St have any available units?
6692 NE Cedar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suquamish, WA.
What amenities does 6692 NE Cedar St have?
Some of 6692 NE Cedar St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6692 NE Cedar St currently offering any rent specials?
6692 NE Cedar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6692 NE Cedar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6692 NE Cedar St is pet friendly.
Does 6692 NE Cedar St offer parking?
Yes, 6692 NE Cedar St offers parking.
Does 6692 NE Cedar St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6692 NE Cedar St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6692 NE Cedar St have a pool?
No, 6692 NE Cedar St does not have a pool.
Does 6692 NE Cedar St have accessible units?
Yes, 6692 NE Cedar St has accessible units.
Does 6692 NE Cedar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6692 NE Cedar St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6692 NE Cedar St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6692 NE Cedar St does not have units with air conditioning.

