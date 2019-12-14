6692 NE Cedar St

Amenities
Available 12/15/19 furnished one bedroom home, six month lease - Property Id: 187116
One bedroom one bath home. Move in ready. New glass top range, new washer and dryer, newly remodeled bath with all new fixtures. Bonus room for playroom or office. Lange fenced yard and gardens. Ten minutes to either Bainbridge or Kingston ferries. Half block to bus line. Plenty of off street parking newly installed handicap ramp. wood fireplace insert. Energy efficient lighting throughout.
