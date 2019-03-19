7408 87th St E

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6ca09b066 ----

Beautiful Puyallup 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in a private gated community. High ceilings and open concept floor plan leads you across cherry hardwood floors to the large kitchen w/island and breakfast nook that leads to the back deck area. Enjoy the formal living room & dining rooms, family room and den with direct access to the lower level 3/4 bath, as well as the huge laundry/mud room the access the massive 3-car garage. The grand staircase leads to the Suite, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The large Suite offers a connected 5-piece bath with soaking tub two walk-in closets and an additional sizable closet.

Full yard care is included with this home,which includes trimming trees, shrubbery, weeding, lawn mowing and care.



** The detached garage is not included with renting the home. **



Pets: NO

Monthly Rent: $2885.00

Monthly Utility Fee: N/A - All utility to be placed in tenant(s) name

Security Deposit: $2885.00

Application fee: $40.00 per person 18 years old and above.

Leasing Admin Fee: $275.00



All County Evergreen Property Management

2020 A St SE, Suite 200

Auburn, WA 98002

253-238-9590

AllCountyEvergreen.com



Contact All County Evergreen Property Management to schedule a showing: 253-238-9590.