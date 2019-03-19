All apartments in Summit
7408 87th St E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7408 87th St E

7408 87th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

7408 87th Street East, Summit, WA 98371
Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6ca09b066 ----
Beautiful Puyallup 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in a private gated community. High ceilings and open concept floor plan leads you across cherry hardwood floors to the large kitchen w/island and breakfast nook that leads to the back deck area. Enjoy the formal living room & dining rooms, family room and den with direct access to the lower level 3/4 bath, as well as the huge laundry/mud room the access the massive 3-car garage. The grand staircase leads to the Suite, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The large Suite offers a connected 5-piece bath with soaking tub two walk-in closets and an additional sizable closet.
Full yard care is included with this home,which includes trimming trees, shrubbery, weeding, lawn mowing and care.

** The detached garage is not included with renting the home. **

Pets: NO
Monthly Rent: $2885.00
Monthly Utility Fee: N/A - All utility to be placed in tenant(s) name
Security Deposit: $2885.00
Application fee: $40.00 per person 18 years old and above.
Leasing Admin Fee: $275.00

All County Evergreen Property Management
2020 A St SE, Suite 200
Auburn, WA 98002
253-238-9590
AllCountyEvergreen.com

Contact All County Evergreen Property Management to schedule a showing: 253-238-9590.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

