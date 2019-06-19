10153 67th Ave E

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Puyallup home! - Application Pending:



This home is located in a quiet neighborhood, with quick access to hwy 512. Situated on a large lot that is fully fenced in, there is plenty of room to move around, as well as enjoying the very large backyard deck. This home has been very well maintained featuring a vaulted ceiling in the living room, and a kitchen overlooking the family room. Plenty of storage throughout, including the over-sized 3 stall attached-garage. $75 Flat fee for water.



Forrest@Havenrent.com



#1028



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4820920)