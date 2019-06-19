All apartments in Summit
Summit, WA
10153 67th Ave E
10153 67th Ave E

10153 67th Avenue East · No Longer Available
10153 67th Avenue East, Summit, WA 98373
Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Puyallup home! - Application Pending:

This home is located in a quiet neighborhood, with quick access to hwy 512. Situated on a large lot that is fully fenced in, there is plenty of room to move around, as well as enjoying the very large backyard deck. This home has been very well maintained featuring a vaulted ceiling in the living room, and a kitchen overlooking the family room. Plenty of storage throughout, including the over-sized 3 stall attached-garage. $75 Flat fee for water.

Forrest@Havenrent.com

#1028

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4820920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10153 67th Ave E have any available units?
10153 67th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summit, WA.
Is 10153 67th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
10153 67th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10153 67th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 10153 67th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summit.
Does 10153 67th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 10153 67th Ave E offers parking.
Does 10153 67th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10153 67th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10153 67th Ave E have a pool?
No, 10153 67th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 10153 67th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 10153 67th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 10153 67th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 10153 67th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10153 67th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 10153 67th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
