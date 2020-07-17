19509 E Mountain View Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Peace and quiet on this 5 acre treed property with a custom home! Walking trails and wildlife! Not for the faint of heart, this home is away from it all! The county plows the main road to the driveway during winter. Tenants responsible to clear the driveway.

*Main level consists of a kitchen and living area laundry and a bathroom, and a bedroom

*Access off living room too large deck

*Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave.

*Upstairs to loft master bedroom and master bathroom with walk-in closet

*Relax in the claw-foot tub looking out at the trees

*Private deck.

*Downstairs on the third lower daylight walkout level is an additional bedroom, bonus room, family room, and utility/storage room

*Propane forced-air heating

*Pets negotiable with references and additional deposit/fees

*No Smoking firm



DIRECTIONS: Property is difficult to find. Head East on Trent from Spokane Valley, North on Starr Road, West on NW Newman Lake Dr and follow around the West side of Lake. Left onto E. Mountain View Rd, Left onto Spring Lane. NOTE: you will drive through the neighboring property so please make an appointment to meet property manager.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



“All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified."