All apartments in Spokane County
Find more places like 19509 E Mountain View Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spokane County, WA
/
19509 E Mountain View Ln
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:19 PM

19509 E Mountain View Ln

19509 North Mountain View Lane · (253) 733-1317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

19509 North Mountain View Lane, Spokane County, WA 99025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Peace and quiet on this 5 acre treed property with a custom home! Walking trails and wildlife! Not for the faint of heart, this home is away from it all! The county plows the main road to the driveway during winter. Tenants responsible to clear the driveway.
*Main level consists of a kitchen and living area laundry and a bathroom, and a bedroom
*Access off living room too large deck
*Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave.
*Upstairs to loft master bedroom and master bathroom with walk-in closet
*Relax in the claw-foot tub looking out at the trees
*Private deck.
*Downstairs on the third lower daylight walkout level is an additional bedroom, bonus room, family room, and utility/storage room
*Propane forced-air heating
*Pets negotiable with references and additional deposit/fees
*No Smoking firm

DIRECTIONS: Property is difficult to find. Head East on Trent from Spokane Valley, North on Starr Road, West on NW Newman Lake Dr and follow around the West side of Lake. Left onto E. Mountain View Rd, Left onto Spring Lane. NOTE: you will drive through the neighboring property so please make an appointment to meet property manager.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

“All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19509 E Mountain View Ln have any available units?
19509 E Mountain View Ln has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19509 E Mountain View Ln have?
Some of 19509 E Mountain View Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19509 E Mountain View Ln currently offering any rent specials?
19509 E Mountain View Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19509 E Mountain View Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 19509 E Mountain View Ln is pet friendly.
Does 19509 E Mountain View Ln offer parking?
No, 19509 E Mountain View Ln does not offer parking.
Does 19509 E Mountain View Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19509 E Mountain View Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19509 E Mountain View Ln have a pool?
No, 19509 E Mountain View Ln does not have a pool.
Does 19509 E Mountain View Ln have accessible units?
No, 19509 E Mountain View Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 19509 E Mountain View Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19509 E Mountain View Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 19509 E Mountain View Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19509 E Mountain View Ln has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19509 E Mountain View Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd
Spokane, WA 99224
Rock Springs
2701 Al Ogdon Way
Cheney, WA 99004
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave
Spokane Valley, WA 99216
Academy
1216 N Superior St
Spokane, WA 99202
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
Legacy Villas Phase 2
21900 East Country Vista Drive
Liberty Lake, WA 99019
Riverside at Coyote Rock
12007 E Coyote Rock Dr
Spokane County, WA 99206
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd
Spokane, WA 99208

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WAPost Falls, IDCoeur d'Alene, ID
Pullman, WACheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAHayden, IDMoscow, IDRathdrum, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity