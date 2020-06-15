Amenities

Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

19632 19th Ave Ct E Available 07/05/20 Newer Spanaway 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath On Quiet Cul De Sac - This large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Spanaway home is waiting for you! Main floor boasts large open concept kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, large island, tile counters and backsplach and lots of cabinet space. Formal dining room, living room and office/den. Large master suite with 5 piece bath and walk in closet as well as three other bedrooms, bonus room, 2nd full bath and laundry room. Large backyard and 2 car attached garage. Close to JBLM. Small Dogs considered on a case by case basis.



**Rental Requirements**

Income 3x Monthly rent 7500.00 Minimum

Credit Score 600 Minimum

3 Years Clean Rental History



#3111

Jason@havenrent.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5846128)