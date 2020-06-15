All apartments in Spanaway
19632 19th Ave Ct E
Last updated June 15 2020

19632 19th Ave Ct E

19632 19th Avenue East · (253) 214-7423 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19632 19th Avenue East, Spanaway, WA 98387
Spanaway

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 19632 19th Ave Ct E · Avail. Jul 5

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2655 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
19632 19th Ave Ct E Available 07/05/20 Newer Spanaway 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath On Quiet Cul De Sac - This large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Spanaway home is waiting for you! Main floor boasts large open concept kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, large island, tile counters and backsplach and lots of cabinet space. Formal dining room, living room and office/den. Large master suite with 5 piece bath and walk in closet as well as three other bedrooms, bonus room, 2nd full bath and laundry room. Large backyard and 2 car attached garage. Close to JBLM. Small Dogs considered on a case by case basis.

**Rental Requirements**
Income 3x Monthly rent 7500.00 Minimum
Credit Score 600 Minimum
3 Years Clean Rental History

#3111
Jason@havenrent.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5846128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19632 19th Ave Ct E have any available units?
19632 19th Ave Ct E has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spanaway, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spanaway Rent Report.
What amenities does 19632 19th Ave Ct E have?
Some of 19632 19th Ave Ct E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19632 19th Ave Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
19632 19th Ave Ct E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19632 19th Ave Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 19632 19th Ave Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 19632 19th Ave Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 19632 19th Ave Ct E does offer parking.
Does 19632 19th Ave Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19632 19th Ave Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19632 19th Ave Ct E have a pool?
No, 19632 19th Ave Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 19632 19th Ave Ct E have accessible units?
No, 19632 19th Ave Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 19632 19th Ave Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 19632 19th Ave Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
