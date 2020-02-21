All apartments in Southworth
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

8785 SE Sedgwick Road

8785 Southeast Sedgwick Road · No Longer Available
Location

8785 Southeast Sedgwick Road, Southworth, WA 98366

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8785 SE Sedgwick Road - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath remodeled home close to the Southworth ferry and easy access to highway 16. Washer and dryer included, 2 car garage, fenced yard. Non-smoking interior, small pet okay with pet deposit. Available NOW. Directions: From HWY 16, Sedgwick exit to Southworth Ferry, just past Westway Drive, house on the left. Please contact Melanie 360-871-2332 ext 217. Park Shore Property Management.

Check out the virtual tour; https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1E1v1mZGq4S

(RLNE5355247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8785 SE Sedgwick Road have any available units?
8785 SE Sedgwick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southworth, WA.
What amenities does 8785 SE Sedgwick Road have?
Some of 8785 SE Sedgwick Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8785 SE Sedgwick Road currently offering any rent specials?
8785 SE Sedgwick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8785 SE Sedgwick Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8785 SE Sedgwick Road is pet friendly.
Does 8785 SE Sedgwick Road offer parking?
Yes, 8785 SE Sedgwick Road offers parking.
Does 8785 SE Sedgwick Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8785 SE Sedgwick Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8785 SE Sedgwick Road have a pool?
No, 8785 SE Sedgwick Road does not have a pool.
Does 8785 SE Sedgwick Road have accessible units?
No, 8785 SE Sedgwick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8785 SE Sedgwick Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8785 SE Sedgwick Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8785 SE Sedgwick Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8785 SE Sedgwick Road does not have units with air conditioning.

