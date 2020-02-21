Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8785 SE Sedgwick Road - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath remodeled home close to the Southworth ferry and easy access to highway 16. Washer and dryer included, 2 car garage, fenced yard. Non-smoking interior, small pet okay with pet deposit. Available NOW. Directions: From HWY 16, Sedgwick exit to Southworth Ferry, just past Westway Drive, house on the left. Please contact Melanie 360-871-2332 ext 217. Park Shore Property Management.



Check out the virtual tour; https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1E1v1mZGq4S



(RLNE5355247)