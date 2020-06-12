/
2 bedroom apartments
52 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Hill, WA
South Hill
2 Units Available
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.
5 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1057 sqft
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
Frederickson
6 Units Available
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
11 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.
8 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
980 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Glenwood
16 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
965 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
4 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
970 sqft
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
27 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
915 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Fife
4 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
958 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
11 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
980 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
17 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
999 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
7 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
5 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
5 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
971 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Frederickson
1 Unit Available
17814 75th Ave E
17814 75th Avenue East, Frederickson, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1064 sqft
Edgewater at South Hill townhome in Puyallup ! 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 bathrooms and 3 stories. - Multilevel Condo Town-home in Edgewater Townhouse.
1 Unit Available
5011 157th Avenue Court East - D
5011 157th Avenue Court East, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
840 sqft
*****IN-UNIT LAUNDRY!***** Beautifully Renovated 2-Bedroom Apartment Home! All New Everything! Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen, Full Size Washer & Dryer (In-Unit), New Stainless Appliances, Stone Countertops, New Cabinets, Ceramic Tile Wood-Plank Flooring
1 Unit Available
1807 Pease Ave
1807 Pease Avenue, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
840 sqft
Two bedroom FIRST FLOOR apartment within a four-plex in a convenient location in downtown Sumner! Flat rate fee of $95 to be paid with rent pays for water, sewer, garbage, yard maintenance! Coin-Operated laundry facilities on site.
Northeast Tacoma
7 Units Available
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
924 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Lakeland
20 Units Available
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
944 sqft
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
8 Units Available
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave, Milton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
950 sqft
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home.
Lakeland
12 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
997 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Fife
4 Units Available
Rainier Pointe
6643 20th St E, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
879 sqft
Luxury communal amenities include pool, meeting room and clubhouse. Units feature wood-style floors, natural lightning and updated kitchens. Great location close to shopping and dining in Fife.
5 Units Available
The Union
2111 SW 352nd St, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
842 sqft
Uniquely designed community with features such as ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Minutes from Tacoma with amenities to relax: pool, sauna, gym and ample green space. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
