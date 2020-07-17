All apartments in South Hill
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8131 116th St E

8131 43rd Avenue Southwest · (253) 845-7368
Location

8131 43rd Avenue Southwest, South Hill, WA 98373

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8131 116th St E · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1105 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two Bedroom, One Bath duplex in South Hill- One-Level Living on a Quiet Dead End Street - Wooded Seclusion awaits you at the end of this quaint duplex community. Newly painted and updated, beautiful new sculptured carpet in living and bedrooms.Over sized kitchen with plenty of eat-in space. Handy tech desk at the center of it all. Large light filled bathroom. Each bedroom features a generous closet with wire shelving system to keep things tidy. Spacious lot with patio that backs up to greenbelt, two car garage for all your tools and toys.

Owner pays water, home on septic

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

