Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

12811 80th Ave Ct E

12811 80th Avenue Court East · (253) 537-6500
Location

12811 80th Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA 98373
South Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12811 80th Ave Ct E · Avail. now

$2,695

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2277 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
• Pending Application • - Absolutely stunning 4 bd, office/den, 3.75 ba, 2 car gar w/ approx. 2,277 SQ FT Gallery home in Puyallup! This house offers beautiful open kitchen with upgraded stainless-steel appliances, nice hardwood laminate flooring, kitchen pantry w/shelving, beautiful granite kitchen countertops, separate dining area, spacious great room w/fireplace, 5 nice size bedrooms with master walk-in closet and master suite, washer and dryer hook up’s, fully fenced backyard, and a long driveway.

Rent: $2,695.00
Security Deposit: $2,500.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Max 1 pets: Dog or Cat 30 lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5907011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

