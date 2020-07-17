12811 80th Ave Ct E.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

• Pending Application • - Absolutely stunning 4 bd, office/den, 3.75 ba, 2 car gar w/ approx. 2,277 SQ FT Gallery home in Puyallup! This house offers beautiful open kitchen with upgraded stainless-steel appliances, nice hardwood laminate flooring, kitchen pantry w/shelving, beautiful granite kitchen countertops, separate dining area, spacious great room w/fireplace, 5 nice size bedrooms with master walk-in closet and master suite, washer and dryer hook up’s, fully fenced backyard, and a long driveway.



Rent: $2,695.00

Security Deposit: $2,500.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Max 1 pets: Dog or Cat 30 lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



