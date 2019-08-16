Amenities

1715 Pine Ave Available 09/01/19 Historic Snohomish Home - Amazing in city location. This historic home sits on a large lot and has a large detached garage and room to park an RV. Insterior has been has been updated but has maintained it true charm. Home has formal living, dinning, eat in kitchen and a large family rook with access to a covered deck. There is also a bedroom on the main. Upstairs features 4 more bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Owner is looking for a one year lease.



