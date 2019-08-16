All apartments in Snohomish
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:42 PM

1715 Pine Ave

1715 Pine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Pine Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1715 Pine Ave Available 09/01/19 Historic Snohomish Home - Amazing in city location. This historic home sits on a large lot and has a large detached garage and room to park an RV. Insterior has been has been updated but has maintained it true charm. Home has formal living, dinning, eat in kitchen and a large family rook with access to a covered deck. There is also a bedroom on the main. Upstairs features 4 more bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Owner is looking for a one year lease.

(RLNE5096253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Pine Ave have any available units?
1715 Pine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snohomish, WA.
What amenities does 1715 Pine Ave have?
Some of 1715 Pine Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Pine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Pine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Pine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Pine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Pine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Pine Ave offers parking.
Does 1715 Pine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Pine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Pine Ave have a pool?
No, 1715 Pine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Pine Ave have accessible units?
No, 1715 Pine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Pine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Pine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 Pine Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 Pine Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
