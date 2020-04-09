1115 Avenue C E

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable & Updated Duplex - Blocks To Downtown Snohomish - Virtual Available! - ***PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. ALSO PLEASE NOTE, THIS IS THE REAL LISTING FOR THIS PROPERTY, DO NOT FALL FOR SCAMMERS LISTING THIS PROPERTY. THIS PROPERTY IS NOT ADVERTISED ON CRAIGSLIST. PROPERTY MANAGER IS ASHLEY MATTESON***

***In light of the current public health situation, virtual tour available here: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495400***



Fantastic duplex in Historic Downtown Snohomish, close to restaurants, schools and amenities! Wonderful quiet and private neighborhood. Upper unit is fully remodeled featuring open concept kitchen with newer cabinets, quartz counters and flooring throughout. Two bedroom, 1 bathroom, with huge bonus space! Lots of light and ready for your personal touches! Easy access to Highway 9 and Highway 2.



-Water & sewer included.

-Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via pet screening.com required.

- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.



Please click the following link to view the virtual tour of this property:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495400



(RLNE5630015)