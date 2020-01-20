1115 7th St #B

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lower Duplex Home Available - Blocks from DT Snohomish! - ****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB UPSTAIRS TENANTS, INQUIRY VIA LISTING IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO VIEW****



Explore this spacious home, on a quiet street, just a few minutes from everything. This cute, lower unit has large windows and a grand fireplace in the living room. Open kitchen with dining area. All three bedrooms on one level, with a full bath in the master. Newer carpet. Lots of light and ready for your personal touches! Easy access to Highway 9 and Highway 2.



-$45.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-Water & sewer included.

-Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.

-Pets case by case with additional pet screening and pet rent.



-No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.



(RLNE5439094)