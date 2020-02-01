5630 150th St SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Silver Firs Cul-de-sac -Home available - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b9b393b01f



3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, formal but open liv & dining room & family room w/ gas fireplace. Kitchen w/ pantry, desk space & breakfast area. Slider to huge entertainment deck & lovely yard. Master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling, double door entry, 4 piece bath/large walk-in shower & walk-in closet. Great community w/ parks, sport courts, play fields & walking trails. Highly rated schools.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.



