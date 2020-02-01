All apartments in Silver Firs
Silver Firs, WA
5630 150th St SE
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

5630 150th St SE

5630 150th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5630 150th Street Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98208
Silver Firs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Silver Firs Cul-de-sac -Home available - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b9b393b01f

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, formal but open liv & dining room & family room w/ gas fireplace. Kitchen w/ pantry, desk space & breakfast area. Slider to huge entertainment deck & lovely yard. Master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling, double door entry, 4 piece bath/large walk-in shower & walk-in closet. Great community w/ parks, sport courts, play fields & walking trails. Highly rated schools.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.

(RLNE5485850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 150th St SE have any available units?
5630 150th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 5630 150th St SE have?
Some of 5630 150th St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 150th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
5630 150th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 150th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5630 150th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 5630 150th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 5630 150th St SE offers parking.
Does 5630 150th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5630 150th St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 150th St SE have a pool?
No, 5630 150th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 5630 150th St SE have accessible units?
No, 5630 150th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 150th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5630 150th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5630 150th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5630 150th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.

