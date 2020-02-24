All apartments in Shadow Lake
How many bedrooms do you need?
24049 197th Pl SE

24049 197th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

24049 197th Place Southeast, Shadow Lake, WA 98038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
Application Approved - Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath on Large Lot Maple Valley - Application Approved - Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath on a large cul-de-sac lot in desirable Maple Valley with Tahoma schools. Newer exterior paint. Approx .22 acre lot includes RV parking, two car garage with additional storage, and covered back porch. Sunny open kitchen, large light-filled family room upstairs, and dining area with hardwood floors and bay window. Additional family room downstairs with wood stove and sliding glass door to back porch and yard. All appliances including washer dryer and garage freezer stay. Several ceiling fans and lots of storage. Additional pictures to follow soon. Available 2/1 or possibly earlier. One small pet considered case-by-case with references and additional refundable deposit. Terms: First month rent of $2195 and refundable security deposit of $2200 for a 12-18 month lease. No smoking please. Tenant occupied; please contact Agent Alison for an appointment to view at 206-321-3752 with minimum 24 hour notice. Please do not apply until you have viewed the property and spoken with the Agent. Non-refundable application fee $40 per adult, accessible at wpmsouth.com.

(RLNE5431139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24049 197th Pl SE have any available units?
24049 197th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shadow Lake, WA.
What amenities does 24049 197th Pl SE have?
Some of 24049 197th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24049 197th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
24049 197th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24049 197th Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 24049 197th Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shadow Lake.
Does 24049 197th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 24049 197th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 24049 197th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24049 197th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24049 197th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 24049 197th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 24049 197th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 24049 197th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 24049 197th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24049 197th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24049 197th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24049 197th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
