24049 197th Pl SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Application Approved - Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath on Large Lot Maple Valley - Application Approved - Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath on a large cul-de-sac lot in desirable Maple Valley with Tahoma schools. Newer exterior paint. Approx .22 acre lot includes RV parking, two car garage with additional storage, and covered back porch. Sunny open kitchen, large light-filled family room upstairs, and dining area with hardwood floors and bay window. Additional family room downstairs with wood stove and sliding glass door to back porch and yard. All appliances including washer dryer and garage freezer stay. Several ceiling fans and lots of storage. Additional pictures to follow soon. Available 2/1 or possibly earlier. One small pet considered case-by-case with references and additional refundable deposit. Terms: First month rent of $2195 and refundable security deposit of $2200 for a 12-18 month lease. No smoking please. Tenant occupied; please contact Agent Alison for an appointment to view at 206-321-3752 with minimum 24 hour notice. Please do not apply until you have viewed the property and spoken with the Agent. Non-refundable application fee $40 per adult, accessible at wpmsouth.com.



(RLNE5431139)