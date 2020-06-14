101 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in SeaTac, WA

“If you’re looking to be spooked by really tall trees then you’ve got to go to Washington State.” (–Dar Williams)

SeaTac might be just the right place for you to call home if you’re looking for somewhere near a couple big cities but not inside them since it’s located right in the middle of Seattle and Tacoma – hence the name “SeaTac.” SeaTac is really tiny for a city – only 10 square miles – but it’s home to over 25,000 people, and it’s also the location of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The city is relatively brand new; it was incorporated in 1990. But since then, it has developed a reputation as a stunning and beautiful place to live in Washington State. See more