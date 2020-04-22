10173 Manley Rd Red house

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cozy & Rustic Seabeck home on the water with dock access! - This cozy Seabeck home is right on the water and less than 10 mins from Silverdale!



This little piece of heaven is located right on Big Beef Harbor with beautiful views of the Hood Canal! This home has a large kitchen area with enough space for a eat in style dining. You will also kind a lovely propane fueled fireplace, perfect for these colder late winter/spring days and nights. There is a good sized bedroom with a large closet and a 3/4 bathroom! There is a laundry room with a washer & dryer supplied, connected to the unit, which is shared with 1 other unit on the property- not connected.



There is 1 covered parking and a large storage shed for tenant use. There is also a dock that tenants are free to utilize for water access, right infront of the home! Cant beat that! Warmer days are coming and this is the perfect place to fully enjoy all that the Pacific Northwest has to offer.



There is a $50 utility bill for electric,

$25 septic fee & a $10 well fee, which replaces your usually higher water/sewer city bills. Tenant is responsible to fill propane tank for the fireplace. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



