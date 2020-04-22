All apartments in Seabeck
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:08 AM

10173 Manley Rd Red house

10173 Manley Road Northwest · (425) 678-3510 ext. 1050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10173 Manley Road Northwest, Seabeck, WA 98380

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 10173 Manley Rd Red house · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 507 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy & Rustic Seabeck home on the water with dock access! - This cozy Seabeck home is right on the water and less than 10 mins from Silverdale!

This little piece of heaven is located right on Big Beef Harbor with beautiful views of the Hood Canal! This home has a large kitchen area with enough space for a eat in style dining. You will also kind a lovely propane fueled fireplace, perfect for these colder late winter/spring days and nights. There is a good sized bedroom with a large closet and a 3/4 bathroom! There is a laundry room with a washer & dryer supplied, connected to the unit, which is shared with 1 other unit on the property- not connected.

There is 1 covered parking and a large storage shed for tenant use. There is also a dock that tenants are free to utilize for water access, right infront of the home! Cant beat that! Warmer days are coming and this is the perfect place to fully enjoy all that the Pacific Northwest has to offer.

There is a $50 utility bill for electric,
$25 septic fee & a $10 well fee, which replaces your usually higher water/sewer city bills. Tenant is responsible to fill propane tank for the fireplace. Sorry, no pets.

If you would like to schedule a showing or to see a list of all of our available properties, please visit our website at lcpmwa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

