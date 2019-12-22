Amenities
1706 Bertha Avenue NW Available 01/01/20 3 Bedroom Home, Close to everything - Available 01/01/2020 - This recently remodeled home is located in west Bremerton by Crown Hill Elementary, close to freeway, minutes from bases, ferry and full of charm. The spacious grounds has a fenced yard, garden shed and a detached 2 car garage. One level living with three bedrooms, 2 baths and an open living room, dining and kitchen area with granite counter tops and island - perfect for entertaining. Washer and dryer provided. Tenant must carry liability insurance. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. No Smoking/No Vaping. Application process is online at windermereforrent.com. Please contact Dawn to schedule a viewing at 360-271-1895.
