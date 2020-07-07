All apartments in Poulsbo
Poulsbo, WA
450 Northwest Nesvik Way
450 Northwest Nesvik Way

450 Northwest Nesvik Way · No Longer Available
Poulsbo
Location

450 Northwest Nesvik Way, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
A great home in the desirable Stendahl Ridge development of Poulsbo. Minutes to Highway 3 access for easy commute to all locations. This 2 story home has an expansive kitchen with lots of storage and cabinet space available. Stainless steel appliances include oven and range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Open floor plan is filled with natural light. Large deck extends the living and dining rooms outside, perfect for summer barbeques and entertaining. Backyard is fenced with easy to care for landscaping. Large 2 car garage provides even more storage. Washer and dryer conveniently located upstairs. Economical gas forced air heating system. Well kept community playground within walking distance. This is a no pet home.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Northwest Nesvik Way have any available units?
450 Northwest Nesvik Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 450 Northwest Nesvik Way have?
Some of 450 Northwest Nesvik Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Northwest Nesvik Way currently offering any rent specials?
450 Northwest Nesvik Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Northwest Nesvik Way pet-friendly?
No, 450 Northwest Nesvik Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poulsbo.
Does 450 Northwest Nesvik Way offer parking?
Yes, 450 Northwest Nesvik Way offers parking.
Does 450 Northwest Nesvik Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 Northwest Nesvik Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Northwest Nesvik Way have a pool?
No, 450 Northwest Nesvik Way does not have a pool.
Does 450 Northwest Nesvik Way have accessible units?
No, 450 Northwest Nesvik Way does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Northwest Nesvik Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 Northwest Nesvik Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 450 Northwest Nesvik Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 Northwest Nesvik Way does not have units with air conditioning.

