450 Northwest Nesvik Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel playground

A great home in the desirable Stendahl Ridge development of Poulsbo. Minutes to Highway 3 access for easy commute to all locations. This 2 story home has an expansive kitchen with lots of storage and cabinet space available. Stainless steel appliances include oven and range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Open floor plan is filled with natural light. Large deck extends the living and dining rooms outside, perfect for summer barbeques and entertaining. Backyard is fenced with easy to care for landscaping. Large 2 car garage provides even more storage. Washer and dryer conveniently located upstairs. Economical gas forced air heating system. Well kept community playground within walking distance. This is a no pet home.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

