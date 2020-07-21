19472 Scoter Lane NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous, Updated 2 Bedroom Home - Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome in convenient Poulsbo location with gorgeous bay and mountain views from balcony. Enjoy central air and heat from any room in the house and find convenience using the elevator from any floor. New appliances throughout, and stunning wood flooring. This home is just a short walk away from shops and waterfront. Small dogs are approved with additional pet deposit. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com. Contact Crystal Avery to set up a showing appointment:

Crystal Avery

775-312-1439

crystalavery@windermere.com



