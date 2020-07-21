All apartments in Poulsbo
19472 Scoter Lane NE
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

19472 Scoter Lane NE

19472 Scoter Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

19472 Scoter Lane Northeast, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous, Updated 2 Bedroom Home - Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome in convenient Poulsbo location with gorgeous bay and mountain views from balcony. Enjoy central air and heat from any room in the house and find convenience using the elevator from any floor. New appliances throughout, and stunning wood flooring. This home is just a short walk away from shops and waterfront. Small dogs are approved with additional pet deposit. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com. Contact Crystal Avery to set up a showing appointment:
Crystal Avery
775-312-1439
crystalavery@windermere.com

(RLNE4988308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19472 Scoter Lane NE have any available units?
19472 Scoter Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 19472 Scoter Lane NE have?
Some of 19472 Scoter Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19472 Scoter Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
19472 Scoter Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19472 Scoter Lane NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19472 Scoter Lane NE is pet friendly.
Does 19472 Scoter Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 19472 Scoter Lane NE offers parking.
Does 19472 Scoter Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19472 Scoter Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19472 Scoter Lane NE have a pool?
No, 19472 Scoter Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 19472 Scoter Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 19472 Scoter Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 19472 Scoter Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19472 Scoter Lane NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19472 Scoter Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19472 Scoter Lane NE has units with air conditioning.
