190 Max Williams Loop Available 04/24/20 Great North Kitsap Home located in Poulsbo.... - This adorable home is conveniently located close to Navel Base Kitsap-Bangor, Shopping, Highway 3 and Park & Ride. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Kitchen features an open floor plan and pantry. Double car garage and large back yard. This unit is move in ready and perfect for a small family or anyone wanting to enjoy modern living and conveniences. PETS: Small (under 25 lbs) pets/negotiable with an additional $500.00 per pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. (BY/DL)



Viewing appointments must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance, and Saturday appointments scheduled by noon on Friday.



Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.



**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**



If you qualify, please contact Bry or Dorinda by sending an email to bry@reidpm.com; dorinda@reidpm.com to request more information.



