17905 9th Ave NE

3 bedroom Rambler in Little Norway- Poulsbo - Classic 3 bed 1.5 bath rambler near Liberty Bay Waterfront, Lyons Park and downtown Poulsbo. Charming white picket fence and flower edged front yard. Enter into an open living room/dining area French doors lead to a back porch and fenced in yard. Wood stove!! Bright and airy kitchen leads to informal dining area, utility room & 1/2 bath and French doors to an open patio and multiple storage sheds. Bedrooms and main full bath down hallway. Large garage and driveway. Tenant expected to care for yard and grounds year round.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4292372)