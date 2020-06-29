1058 Northeast Sol Vei Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautifully remodeled home has tons of space, a professionally landscaped yard and is close to town.The main level features all three bedrooms, kitchen, dining room and living spaces. There is a private patio, plus a back covered porch off the kitchen. Downstairs is a spacious great room with another room that can be used as a study or office and additional 1/2 bath. Less than 15 minutes to the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal. Yard care is included. A small dog may be possible with additional security deposit. NO CATS.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.