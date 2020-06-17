Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated playground extra storage some paid utils range

934 Dwight Street - Check out the virtual tour; https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=M7LLvbRzsfx



Charming 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home in great neighborhood. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Formal living, dining, and family room. Fenced back yard, Huge detached shop for your vehicles or extra storage. Natural gas heat and hot water. Beautiful gas range. Right across the street from a community play ground. Currently vacant and ready to go.

Call for a viewing appointment. Verla Austin-Park Shore Property Mgmt.



