Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

934 Dwight Street

934 Dwight Street · (360) 871-7890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

934 Dwight Street, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 934 Dwight Street · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
extra storage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
934 Dwight Street - Check out the virtual tour; https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=M7LLvbRzsfx

Charming 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home in great neighborhood. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Formal living, dining, and family room. Fenced back yard, Huge detached shop for your vehicles or extra storage. Natural gas heat and hot water. Beautiful gas range. Right across the street from a community play ground. Currently vacant and ready to go.
Call for a viewing appointment. Verla Austin-Park Shore Property Mgmt.

(RLNE5852123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 Dwight Street have any available units?
934 Dwight Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 934 Dwight Street have?
Some of 934 Dwight Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 Dwight Street currently offering any rent specials?
934 Dwight Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 Dwight Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 Dwight Street is pet friendly.
Does 934 Dwight Street offer parking?
No, 934 Dwight Street does not offer parking.
Does 934 Dwight Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 Dwight Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 Dwight Street have a pool?
No, 934 Dwight Street does not have a pool.
Does 934 Dwight Street have accessible units?
No, 934 Dwight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 934 Dwight Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 934 Dwight Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 934 Dwight Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 934 Dwight Street does not have units with air conditioning.
