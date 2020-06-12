/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
15 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Port Orchard, WA
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
11 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
973 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Rockwell Ave
118 Rockwell Avenue, Port Orchard, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom with a WATER VIEW! - Don't miss out on this gorgeous water view of Sinclair Inlet! This 2 bedroom on the hill will have you never wanting to leave your view from the deck! Grassy yard, deck and patio all with the same gorgeous view of the
Results within 1 mile of Port Orchard
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
849 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Results within 5 miles of Port Orchard
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sheridan Park
1 Unit Available
1541 Sheridan Road, #D3
1541 Sheridan Road, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1061 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath - Close to Everything - Conveniently located, spacious open floor plan and move in ready.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4102 Petersville Rd NE Unit A
4102 Petersville Road Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1092 sqft
4102 Petersville Rd NE Unit A Available 06/25/20 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex- Illahee/East Bremerton - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath duplex unit in East Bremerton.
Results within 10 miles of Port Orchard
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
13 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
882 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
22 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
21 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1013 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
885 sqft
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
7 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
897 sqft
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
12 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
950 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1622 Seasons Lane NW
1622 Seasons Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1258 sqft
1622 Seasons Lane NW Available 06/15/20 Silverdale Townhome in CK School District! - Beautiful townhome in conveniently located Breckenridge! Close to highway, bases, shopping and highly rated CK Schools! Open living, dining and kitchen with vaulted
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N
14009 87th Avenue Northwest, Wauna, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1435 sqft
Lovely Two Story Duplex - This wonderful and spacious two story duplex was built in 2016 and offers 1,435 square feet of living space. It features an open concept living room with a cozy propane fireplace, dining room and kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winslow
1 Unit Available
645 Madison Avenue
645 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Downtown Winslow....walk to town and the Seattle ferry - This adorable home sits just back off of the hustle and bustle of Madison Avenue enough to make you forget you are right in the center of town.
