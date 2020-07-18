7158 Parkstone Ln SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fire pit range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit

7158 Parkstone Lane - 4 bedroom 3 bath classic McCormick Woods home. Rent $2400.00 Deposit $2350.00. Well maintained home, large kitchen with gas stovetop, wall oven, bonus room, washer, and dryer, 5 piece master bath with jetted tub. Backyard patio and firepit. Must see! Available NOW. Owner prefers no pets, may consider one small pet with additional pet deposit and fee Directions: McCormick Woods drive to Parkstone Lane. Coldwell Banker Park Shore, ask for Melanie 360-871-2332, ext 217. melanie@cbparkshore.com



Due to Covid-19, we do have showing restrictions, please view the virtual tour video below.



Check out the virtual tour; https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XALjUVDBx2z



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914054)