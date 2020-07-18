All apartments in Port Orchard
Find more places like 7158 Parkstone Ln SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Orchard, WA
/
7158 Parkstone Ln SW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

7158 Parkstone Ln SW

7158 Parkstone Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port Orchard
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7158 Parkstone Lane Southwest, Port Orchard, WA 98367

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fire pit
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
7158 Parkstone Lane - 4 bedroom 3 bath classic McCormick Woods home. Rent $2400.00 Deposit $2350.00. Well maintained home, large kitchen with gas stovetop, wall oven, bonus room, washer, and dryer, 5 piece master bath with jetted tub. Backyard patio and firepit. Must see! Available NOW. Owner prefers no pets, may consider one small pet with additional pet deposit and fee Directions: McCormick Woods drive to Parkstone Lane. Coldwell Banker Park Shore, ask for Melanie 360-871-2332, ext 217. melanie@cbparkshore.com

Due to Covid-19, we do have showing restrictions, please view the virtual tour video below.

Check out the virtual tour; https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XALjUVDBx2z

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7158 Parkstone Ln SW have any available units?
7158 Parkstone Ln SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 7158 Parkstone Ln SW have?
Some of 7158 Parkstone Ln SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7158 Parkstone Ln SW currently offering any rent specials?
7158 Parkstone Ln SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7158 Parkstone Ln SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7158 Parkstone Ln SW is pet friendly.
Does 7158 Parkstone Ln SW offer parking?
No, 7158 Parkstone Ln SW does not offer parking.
Does 7158 Parkstone Ln SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7158 Parkstone Ln SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7158 Parkstone Ln SW have a pool?
No, 7158 Parkstone Ln SW does not have a pool.
Does 7158 Parkstone Ln SW have accessible units?
No, 7158 Parkstone Ln SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7158 Parkstone Ln SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7158 Parkstone Ln SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7158 Parkstone Ln SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7158 Parkstone Ln SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane
Port Orchard, WA 98366
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave
Port Orchard, WA 98366

Similar Pages

Port Orchard 1 BedroomsPort Orchard 2 Bedrooms
Port Orchard Apartments with BalconiesPort Orchard Apartments with Gyms
Port Orchard Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANavy Yard City, WA
Spanaway, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WASilver Firs, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College