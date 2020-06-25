All apartments in Port Orchard
2329 Carnation Ct

2329 Carnation Court · No Longer Available
Location

2329 Carnation Court, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom with Bonus Room in Port Orchard! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Port Orchard offers 2,205 square feet of living space! Extremely spacious bedrooms that provide a lot of natural light, vaulted ceilings in the master and huge bonus room and custom/upgraded features throughout!! Bathrooms upstairs are extremely roomy that you won't know what to do with all the extra space! Walk in pantry in the open kitchen and beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Carpeted living room and a cozy fireplace in the family room to sit back and relax to! The backyard is fully fenced and ready for you to entertain during those summer nights! Washer/dryer hookups and a spacious 2 car garage with longer driveway! If you have any more questions or would like to set up a showing please call Paramount Property Management at 360-874-0500!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4016758)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Carnation Ct have any available units?
2329 Carnation Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 2329 Carnation Ct have?
Some of 2329 Carnation Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 Carnation Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Carnation Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Carnation Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2329 Carnation Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orchard.
Does 2329 Carnation Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2329 Carnation Ct offers parking.
Does 2329 Carnation Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 Carnation Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Carnation Ct have a pool?
No, 2329 Carnation Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2329 Carnation Ct have accessible units?
No, 2329 Carnation Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Carnation Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2329 Carnation Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2329 Carnation Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2329 Carnation Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
