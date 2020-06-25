2329 Carnation Ct

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom with Bonus Room in Port Orchard! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Port Orchard offers 2,205 square feet of living space! Extremely spacious bedrooms that provide a lot of natural light, vaulted ceilings in the master and huge bonus room and custom/upgraded features throughout!! Bathrooms upstairs are extremely roomy that you won't know what to do with all the extra space! Walk in pantry in the open kitchen and beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Carpeted living room and a cozy fireplace in the family room to sit back and relax to! The backyard is fully fenced and ready for you to entertain during those summer nights! Washer/dryer hookups and a spacious 2 car garage with longer driveway! If you have any more questions or would like to set up a showing please call Paramount Property Management at 360-874-0500!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4016758)