/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM
43 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pasco, WA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
The Crossings at Chapel Hill
6626 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1432 sqft
Our welcoming community features stylish and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom floorplans located close to premiere neighborhood shopping and entertainment. The staff welcomes you to homes that are by far the largest in the area.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Island Estates
1 Unit Available
7708 Bonilla Drive
7708 Bonilla Drive, Pasco, WA
ALL NEW interior paint and flooring! Plank floor throughout downstairs. Home features 4 bedroom and 2.5 baths and 3 car garage. Yard is fenced with timed ugs and large patio.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
931 Leola St
931 West Leola Street, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedroom 2 bath in Pasco! - Set up a time to see this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Pasco off Leola St. This house is conveniently located close to N. 4th Ave, close access to freeway.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Village At Pasco Heights
1 Unit Available
5904 Fenway Dr.
5904 Fenway Drive, Pasco, WA
5904 Fenway Dr. Available 07/09/20 5904 Fenway Dr - Blt 2004, single story, 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, living room, laundry room w/ washer & dryer, kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, & microwave.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8504 Stutz Drive
8504 Stutz Dr, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
8504 Stutz Drive Available 06/22/20 3Bed/2.5Bath Pasco $1450/MO - ~~~~~AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING ON JUNE 19th!!!!~~~~~~~ 8504 Stutz Drive. Pasco, WA 99301 ATTENTION! House will not be ready to show until 6/19/2020! 3 Beds, 2.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7808 White Bluffs Ct.
7808 White Bluffs Court, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Welcoming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Pasco - This three bedroom house in West Pasco is the perfect place to call home. This house has underground sprinklers and a 2 car garage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Island Estates
1 Unit Available
4811 Guemes Lane
4811 Guemes Lane, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2100 sqft
Three master bedrooms! All three bedrooms have their own bathrooms and two have walk in closets as well! Top floor laundry room between two main master rooms.
1 of 2
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
3710 Whimbrel Lane
3710 Whimbrel Ln, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1574 sqft
New Construction in West Pasco - Click "Watch Video" in the tour section below for a video look inside the property Brand new 1574 sqft home in a new West Pasco development. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & nice upgrades.
1 of 28
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Loviisa Farms
1 Unit Available
4502 Kubota Ln
4502 Kubota Lane, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1556 sqft
4502 Kubota Ln - 2008 built Rambler includes all kitchen appliances included. Living & family rms, breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet in master, 2 car garage with lots of storage, lg patio across back, shed.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6210 Enzian Falls Dr
6210 Enzian Falls Drive, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1240 sqft
6210 Enzian Falls Dr - Fresh paint and new wood look vinyl planking in living room and hallway. New carpets in the bedroom. Cute Rambler with open floor plan and a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, dining room, and living room open to each other.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Loviisa Farms
1 Unit Available
8811 Oliver Drive
8811 Oliver Drive, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1382 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage and RV parking! Fenced backyard with timed ugs as well. Kitchen and dining areas, plus hallway have beautiful gray tile flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Pasco
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Arborpointe
302 Greentree Ct, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Arborpointe offers spacious one-, two-, and three bedroom apartment homes with a wide range of amenities including an outdoor pool, cardio workout room, and a beautiful lounge area. Our location and plush landscaping is park-like.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
516 W Entiat Ave
516 West Entiat Avenue, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$995
892 sqft
516 W Entiat Ave - Built in 1953, cute 3 bedroom home for rent, kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. This home also has washer and dryer hookups.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15 N. Cascade St.
15 North Cascade Street, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2352 sqft
Furnished Apartment in Downtown Kennewick - Click "watch video" in the Tour section below for a video tour of the inside! Located in historic downtown Kennewick, this fully-furnished apartment is house-sized at 2300 square feet! 3 bedrooms, 2
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2414 Rd. 88
2414 North Road 88, West Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1428 sqft
2414 Rd 88 - 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with finished basement, living room has a wood fireplace. Kitchen has refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry room has washer and dryer for convenience only.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
311 Barth Ave.
311 Barth Avenue, Richland, WA
311 Barth Ave. - UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Great location with a park a few houses down. 4 bedroom, 2 bath with updated Kitchen, detached garage and nice low maintenance yard with plenty of room for the kids to play.
Results within 5 miles of Pasco
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
1 Unit Available
Kamden Court & Terrace
30 North Sheppard Place, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$999
1077 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kamden Court & Terrace in Kennewick. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Aspen Hills
803 S Olympia St, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1250 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Experience charm at Aspen Hills in our newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Kennewick, Washington.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Cedar North
1621 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1115 sqft
Cedar North has spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers friendly, professional staff, a refreshing seasonal pool and modern laundry facilities in each building.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
8 Units Available
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bellavista in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1310 sqft
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1173 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Lakeside Apartments offer a relaxing lifestyle in the heart of Kennewick.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
9 Units Available
Washington Square I
2455 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1471 sqft
At Washington Square I in Richland, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in Richland on George Washington Way in the 99354 area. Come by to check out the apartment floorplan options.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Maple Ridge
69 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1128 sqft
Maple Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, pet friendly offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Our community amenities include a fitness studio, two laundry facilities, two pools, and two sport courts.
Similar Pages
Pasco Apartments with BalconyPasco Apartments with GaragePasco Apartments with GymPasco Apartments with Parking