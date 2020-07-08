2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Light & bright 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a desirable Port Orchard neighborhood close to shopping, schools, and recreation. Three bedrooms on the main floor with the kitchen, living and dining rooms. The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and expansive pantry. Master will en suit bath, double closets and small deck off sliding glass door. Downstairs is the family room featuring a fireplace and the 4th bedroom. Deck overlooks the well landscaped backyard. Two car garage with storage room. Pet's possible with completed screening, owner approval and additional security deposit.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Contact us to schedule a showing.