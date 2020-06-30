1997 Kelowna Place SE

Amenities

Green Certified 2 Bedroom Port Orchard Home! - 2 bedroom Port Orchard home on cul-de-sac. Great room concept with open living, dining and kitchen. Half bath downstairs. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and laundry upstairs. Washer/dryer included! 2-car garage. Radiant floor heat downstairs & tank less hot water heater. Community playground area. Close to schools and shopping. Available early May. No pets. Renter's insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com



No Pets Allowed



