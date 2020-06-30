All apartments in Parkwood
1997 Kelowna Place SE

1997 Kelowna Southeast Place · No Longer Available
Location

1997 Kelowna Southeast Place, Parkwood, WA 98366

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Green Certified 2 Bedroom Port Orchard Home! - 2 bedroom Port Orchard home on cul-de-sac. Great room concept with open living, dining and kitchen. Half bath downstairs. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and laundry upstairs. Washer/dryer included! 2-car garage. Radiant floor heat downstairs & tank less hot water heater. Community playground area. Close to schools and shopping. Available early May. No pets. Renter's insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3893260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1997 Kelowna Place SE have any available units?
1997 Kelowna Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkwood, WA.
Is 1997 Kelowna Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
1997 Kelowna Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1997 Kelowna Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 1997 Kelowna Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkwood.
Does 1997 Kelowna Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 1997 Kelowna Place SE offers parking.
Does 1997 Kelowna Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1997 Kelowna Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1997 Kelowna Place SE have a pool?
No, 1997 Kelowna Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 1997 Kelowna Place SE have accessible units?
No, 1997 Kelowna Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1997 Kelowna Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1997 Kelowna Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1997 Kelowna Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1997 Kelowna Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.

