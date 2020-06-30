All apartments in Parkwood
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

1954 Kelowna Pl SE

1954 Kelowna Southeast Place · No Longer Available
Location

1954 Kelowna Southeast Place, Parkwood, WA 98366

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1954 Kelowna Pl SE Available 04/15/20 ****Application Pending**** - Home in Port Orchard. This home is built in 2010 and located in an established neighborhood that is close to all amenities. Close to shopping, both the elementary and junior high schools, and even an 18-hole golf course. There is also a neighborhood park. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom 2-story home with fenced back yard. 2-car garage. New paint. New carpet. Remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Washer/dryer. One small pet with an approval and additional pet deposit. Available April 15th, 2020.

(RLNE5612644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1954 Kelowna Pl SE have any available units?
1954 Kelowna Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkwood, WA.
What amenities does 1954 Kelowna Pl SE have?
Some of 1954 Kelowna Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1954 Kelowna Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
1954 Kelowna Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1954 Kelowna Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1954 Kelowna Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 1954 Kelowna Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 1954 Kelowna Pl SE offers parking.
Does 1954 Kelowna Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1954 Kelowna Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1954 Kelowna Pl SE have a pool?
No, 1954 Kelowna Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 1954 Kelowna Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 1954 Kelowna Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1954 Kelowna Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1954 Kelowna Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1954 Kelowna Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1954 Kelowna Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.

