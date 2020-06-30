Amenities

1954 Kelowna Pl SE Available 04/15/20 ****Application Pending**** - Home in Port Orchard. This home is built in 2010 and located in an established neighborhood that is close to all amenities. Close to shopping, both the elementary and junior high schools, and even an 18-hole golf course. There is also a neighborhood park. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom 2-story home with fenced back yard. 2-car garage. New paint. New carpet. Remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Washer/dryer. One small pet with an approval and additional pet deposit. Available April 15th, 2020.



