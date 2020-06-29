All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 838 103rd St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
838 103rd St S
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

838 103rd St S

838 103rd Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

838 103rd Street South, Parkland, WA 98444

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
alarm system
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy Newly Remodeled 2BD/1Bath Home - Located mins from Hwy 512 & I-5 and only 10 miles from Ft Lewis at JBLM, this fully remodeled rambler home is in a quiet neighborhood. It has new wood laminate flooring throughout, new blinds, new light fixtures, fresh paint both inside and out, newer vinyl windows, newer kitchen and bathroom tile countertops, new kitchen appliances, new washer & dryer, and a fully remodeled bathroom. The cute home has nice features such as the original 1948 texture walls, large kitchen with eating area and solatube skylights located in the laundry room & bathroom. This pet friendly home is on a very large corner lot that includes a 1 car detached garage and a long driveway with plenty of parking available. A must-see home! DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter Tacoma's Application Criteria prior to applying; https://keyrentertacoma.com/requirements-and-leasing/
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $1600 ($250 N/R for Cleaning)
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

(RLNE5526962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 103rd St S have any available units?
838 103rd St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 838 103rd St S have?
Some of 838 103rd St S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 103rd St S currently offering any rent specials?
838 103rd St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 103rd St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 838 103rd St S is pet friendly.
Does 838 103rd St S offer parking?
Yes, 838 103rd St S offers parking.
Does 838 103rd St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 838 103rd St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 103rd St S have a pool?
No, 838 103rd St S does not have a pool.
Does 838 103rd St S have accessible units?
No, 838 103rd St S does not have accessible units.
Does 838 103rd St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 103rd St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 838 103rd St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 838 103rd St S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S
Parkland, WA 98444
Sienna Apartments
10712 17th Avenue South
Parkland, WA 98444
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S
Parkland, WA 98444

Similar Pages

Parkland 1 BedroomsParkland 2 Bedrooms
Parkland Apartments with BalconyParkland Apartments with Parking
Parkland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA
South Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific Lutheran UniversityShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College