838 103rd St S

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated alarm system

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Cozy Newly Remodeled 2BD/1Bath Home - Located mins from Hwy 512 & I-5 and only 10 miles from Ft Lewis at JBLM, this fully remodeled rambler home is in a quiet neighborhood. It has new wood laminate flooring throughout, new blinds, new light fixtures, fresh paint both inside and out, newer vinyl windows, newer kitchen and bathroom tile countertops, new kitchen appliances, new washer & dryer, and a fully remodeled bathroom. The cute home has nice features such as the original 1948 texture walls, large kitchen with eating area and solatube skylights located in the laundry room & bathroom. This pet friendly home is on a very large corner lot that includes a 1 car detached garage and a long driveway with plenty of parking available. A must-see home! DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+

Review Keyrenter Tacoma's Application Criteria prior to applying; https://keyrentertacoma.com/requirements-and-leasing/

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required

Deposit: $1600 ($250 N/R for Cleaning)

$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



(RLNE5526962)