Parkland, WA
761 117th St S
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:55 PM

761 117th St S

761 117th Street South · No Longer Available
Parkland
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

761 117th Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Close to PLU with Landscaping Included. Clean, cozy 3 bed, 1 bath, plus a bonus room rambler available now! Fresh paint, new wood flooring and brand new carpet and is ready for a new tenant! Large yard and close to everything! There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 117th St S have any available units?
761 117th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 761 117th St S have?
Some of 761 117th St S's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 117th St S currently offering any rent specials?
761 117th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 117th St S pet-friendly?
No, 761 117th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 761 117th St S offer parking?
No, 761 117th St S does not offer parking.
Does 761 117th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 761 117th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 117th St S have a pool?
Yes, 761 117th St S has a pool.
Does 761 117th St S have accessible units?
No, 761 117th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 761 117th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 117th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 761 117th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 761 117th St S does not have units with air conditioning.

