761 117th St S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator pool

Close to PLU with Landscaping Included. Clean, cozy 3 bed, 1 bath, plus a bonus room rambler available now! Fresh paint, new wood flooring and brand new carpet and is ready for a new tenant! Large yard and close to everything! There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032