621 114th Street E

Amenities
3 bed 2.5 bath in Gated Community - Application Pending
This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath features open concept layout with master bedroom on Main floor with on suite bath and walk in closet. 2 additional good size bedrooms and loft area upstairs. Enjoy attached garage, fenced back yard, and forced air gas furnace. No pets pls.
Minimum Rental Qualifications:
Credit score 600 (All Adults)
Monthly House Hold Income $4800
3 years good and verifiable rental history
Rental Terms:
$1595 Rent
$1595 Security Deposit
$40 App Fee Per Adult
$51.50 Flat Rate sewer bill charged to the tenant monthly.
1 year lease minimum
#3037
Todd@havenrent.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5487526)