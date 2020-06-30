All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 621 114th Street E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
621 114th Street E
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

621 114th Street E

621 114th Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

621 114th Street East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed 2.5 bath in Gated Community - Application Pending

This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath features open concept layout with master bedroom on Main floor with on suite bath and walk in closet. 2 additional good size bedrooms and loft area upstairs. Enjoy attached garage, fenced back yard, and forced air gas furnace. No pets pls.

Minimum Rental Qualifications:
Credit score 600 (All Adults)
Monthly House Hold Income $4800
3 years good and verifiable rental history

Rental Terms:
$1595 Rent
$1595 Security Deposit
$40 App Fee Per Adult
$51.50 Flat Rate sewer bill charged to the tenant monthly.
1 year lease minimum

#3037

Todd@havenrent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5487526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 114th Street E have any available units?
621 114th Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
Is 621 114th Street E currently offering any rent specials?
621 114th Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 114th Street E pet-friendly?
No, 621 114th Street E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 621 114th Street E offer parking?
Yes, 621 114th Street E offers parking.
Does 621 114th Street E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 114th Street E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 114th Street E have a pool?
No, 621 114th Street E does not have a pool.
Does 621 114th Street E have accessible units?
No, 621 114th Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 621 114th Street E have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 114th Street E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 114th Street E have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 114th Street E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S
Parkland, WA 98444
Sienna Apartments
10712 17th Avenue South
Parkland, WA 98444
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S
Parkland, WA 98444

Similar Pages

Parkland 1 BedroomsParkland 2 Bedrooms
Parkland Apartments with BalconyParkland Apartments with Parking
Parkland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA
South Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific Lutheran UniversityShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College