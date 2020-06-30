621 114th Street E

Amenities

garage walk in closets

3 bed 2.5 bath in Gated Community - Application Pending



This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath features open concept layout with master bedroom on Main floor with on suite bath and walk in closet. 2 additional good size bedrooms and loft area upstairs. Enjoy attached garage, fenced back yard, and forced air gas furnace. No pets pls.



Minimum Rental Qualifications:

Credit score 600 (All Adults)

Monthly House Hold Income $4800

3 years good and verifiable rental history



Rental Terms:

$1595 Rent

$1595 Security Deposit

$40 App Fee Per Adult

$51.50 Flat Rate sewer bill charged to the tenant monthly.

1 year lease minimum



#3037



Todd@havenrent.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5487526)