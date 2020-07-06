All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 13620 8th Ave Ct S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
13620 8th Ave Ct S
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

13620 8th Ave Ct S

13620 8th Avenue Court South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13620 8th Avenue Court South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Quiet Street! - This lovely rambler is ready for a new family! Located on a large double lot, the insides boasts like new hard surface flooring, large master with a private half bath. Kitchen with large eating/family room, living room with wood burning fireplace. Oversized two car garage, and there is a shed in the back for addtional storage.

This property is ready now , so call for your private tour! 253-303-3880

One pet will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Screening criteria:
Verifiable income of at least $4200
Excellent landlord references
No evictions/judgements

CALL TO VIEW! 253-303-3880

(RLNE5467447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13620 8th Ave Ct S have any available units?
13620 8th Ave Ct S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
Is 13620 8th Ave Ct S currently offering any rent specials?
13620 8th Ave Ct S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13620 8th Ave Ct S pet-friendly?
Yes, 13620 8th Ave Ct S is pet friendly.
Does 13620 8th Ave Ct S offer parking?
Yes, 13620 8th Ave Ct S offers parking.
Does 13620 8th Ave Ct S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13620 8th Ave Ct S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13620 8th Ave Ct S have a pool?
No, 13620 8th Ave Ct S does not have a pool.
Does 13620 8th Ave Ct S have accessible units?
No, 13620 8th Ave Ct S does not have accessible units.
Does 13620 8th Ave Ct S have units with dishwashers?
No, 13620 8th Ave Ct S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13620 8th Ave Ct S have units with air conditioning?
No, 13620 8th Ave Ct S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S
Parkland, WA 98444
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S
Parkland, WA 98444

Similar Pages

Parkland 1 BedroomsParkland 2 Bedrooms
Parkland Apartments with BalconyParkland Apartments with Parking
Parkland Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA
South Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific Lutheran UniversityShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College