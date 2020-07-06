13620 8th Ave Ct S

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Quiet Street! - This lovely rambler is ready for a new family! Located on a large double lot, the insides boasts like new hard surface flooring, large master with a private half bath. Kitchen with large eating/family room, living room with wood burning fireplace. Oversized two car garage, and there is a shed in the back for addtional storage.



This property is ready now , so call for your private tour! 253-303-3880



One pet will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Screening criteria:

Verifiable income of at least $4200

Excellent landlord references

No evictions/judgements



CALL TO VIEW! 253-303-3880



(RLNE5467447)