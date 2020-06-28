11217 B Street S 2

Amenities
Unit # 2 (B Street) - Property Id: 9777
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment...
New Floors, New Paint, New Light Fixtures, etc....
Clean and Classy 1 Bedroom Unit in Parkland, WA...
Quiet & Peaceful 6 Apartment Complex...
Neat Courtyard with Lawn...
Family Friendly Tenants in all Units...
Very Close to PLU, JBLM, Safeway, Banks and all Amenities...
$1,200 Per Month, $1,200 Security Deposit...
$80 for Water, Sewer & Garbage...
Professionally Serviced Coin-Op Washer/Dryer On Site...
No Smoking inside Unit...
Pets on Case-by-Case Basis...
(Non-Refundable Security Deposit + Monthly Pet Rent will Apply)...
Housing Vouchers Considered on case-by-case basis...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/9777
Property Id 9777
(RLNE5646410)