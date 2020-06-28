11217 B Street S 2

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated courtyard range oven refrigerator

Unit # 2 (B Street) - Property Id: 9777



Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment...

New Floors, New Paint, New Light Fixtures, etc....

Clean and Classy 1 Bedroom Unit in Parkland, WA...

Quiet & Peaceful 6 Apartment Complex...

Neat Courtyard with Lawn...

Family Friendly Tenants in all Units...

Very Close to PLU, JBLM, Safeway, Banks and all Amenities...

$1,200 Per Month, $1,200 Security Deposit...

$80 for Water, Sewer & Garbage...

Professionally Serviced Coin-Op Washer/Dryer On Site...

No Smoking inside Unit...

Pets on Case-by-Case Basis...

(Non-Refundable Security Deposit + Monthly Pet Rent will Apply)...

Housing Vouchers Considered on case-by-case basis...

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/9777

