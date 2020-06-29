554 Valentine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Welcome to this great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! Complete with 2,120 sqft of living space, fireplace and beautiful 5-piece master bath! Close to local freeways for easy commuting and travel, minutes from Lake Tapps with all of its beauty and entertainment! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! Step inside beautiful home and notice the open concept living, neutral paint colors and vaulted ceilings. The great room combines the living and family rooms and comes with a cozy fireplace and built-in entertainment area. The fantastic kitchen features warm wood cabinets, built-in desk and island all ready for gatherings. A slider door allows access to the great backyard complete with fruit trees and patio all ready for BBQ's and entertaining. A convenient half bath and laundry room round out this level. Upstairs you are greeted by a quaint landing, three adorable bedrooms and hall bath. The beautiful master boasts a great ensuite bathroom with double sinks and large soaking tub. Sorry, no pets. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.