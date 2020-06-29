All apartments in Pacific
Last updated August 5 2019 at 5:04 PM

554 Valentine Avenue

554 Valentine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

554 Valentine Avenue, Pacific, WA 98047

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Welcome to this great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! Complete with 2,120 sqft of living space, fireplace and beautiful 5-piece master bath! Close to local freeways for easy commuting and travel, minutes from Lake Tapps with all of its beauty and entertainment! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! Step inside beautiful home and notice the open concept living, neutral paint colors and vaulted ceilings. The great room combines the living and family rooms and comes with a cozy fireplace and built-in entertainment area. The fantastic kitchen features warm wood cabinets, built-in desk and island all ready for gatherings. A slider door allows access to the great backyard complete with fruit trees and patio all ready for BBQ's and entertaining. A convenient half bath and laundry room round out this level. Upstairs you are greeted by a quaint landing, three adorable bedrooms and hall bath. The beautiful master boasts a great ensuite bathroom with double sinks and large soaking tub. Sorry, no pets. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 Valentine Avenue have any available units?
554 Valentine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pacific, WA.
What amenities does 554 Valentine Avenue have?
Some of 554 Valentine Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 Valentine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
554 Valentine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 Valentine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 554 Valentine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pacific.
Does 554 Valentine Avenue offer parking?
No, 554 Valentine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 554 Valentine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 554 Valentine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 Valentine Avenue have a pool?
No, 554 Valentine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 554 Valentine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 554 Valentine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 554 Valentine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 554 Valentine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 554 Valentine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 554 Valentine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
