1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301

Application PENDING! (P638) Top Floor Condo with Private Deck! - Application Pending! Beautiful 2 bedroom / 1.75 bath on 3rd floor features spacious living area, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Stackable washer/dryer are included. Resident has one assigned covered parking space. NO PETS. Tenant pays $135 for water/sewer/garbage. Tenant must maintain Renter's Insurance and Puget Sound Energy. All adult applicants must complete separate applications. Unmarried adults are responsible for full individual security deposits. For a complete list of available properties, visit our website at www.whidbeyhomesforrent.com. Homes for Rent is the leader in Oak Harbor property management. (P638)

1640 SW Mulberry Place, Unit C301, Oak Harbor, WA 98277



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3846924)