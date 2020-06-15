All apartments in Oak Harbor
Find more places like 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Harbor, WA
/
1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301

1640 SW Mulberry Pl · (360) 675-6681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Harbor
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1640 SW Mulberry Pl, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Application PENDING! (P638) Top Floor Condo with Private Deck! - Application Pending! Beautiful 2 bedroom / 1.75 bath on 3rd floor features spacious living area, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Stackable washer/dryer are included. Resident has one assigned covered parking space. NO PETS. Tenant pays $135 for water/sewer/garbage. Tenant must maintain Renter's Insurance and Puget Sound Energy. All adult applicants must complete separate applications. Unmarried adults are responsible for full individual security deposits. For a complete list of available properties, visit our website at www.whidbeyhomesforrent.com. Homes for Rent is the leader in Oak Harbor property management. (P638)
1640 SW Mulberry Place, Unit C301, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3846924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 have any available units?
1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 have?
Some of 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 currently offering any rent specials?
1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 pet-friendly?
No, 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Harbor.
Does 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 offer parking?
Yes, 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 does offer parking.
Does 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 have a pool?
No, 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 does not have a pool.
Does 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 have accessible units?
No, 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oak Harbor 3 BedroomsOak Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Oak Harbor Apartments with Garage
Oak Harbor Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WAEverett, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAEdmonds, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WAMarysville, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WABellingham, WAMill Creek, WAMill Creek East, WALake Stickney, WA
Burlington, WAFerndale, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WALynden, WABirch Bay, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity