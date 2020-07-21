All apartments in Oak Harbor
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

1421 NW Lofton Loop

1421 NW Lofton Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1421 NW Lofton Loop, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1421 NW Lofton Loop Available 09/28/20 4 Bedroom home in desired neighborhood - Beautifully kept home with high ceilings in entry. This 4 bdrm/2.5 bath has a 3 car garage, white trimming throughout the house and a gas fireplace in family room. Formal dining and living rooms. Kitchen has slab granite counters and a spacious center island. Master bath includes soaking tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Large walk-in closet in master. Full bath upstairs and half bath downstairs. Fully-fenced back yard. Pets Negotiable upon approval. No groups. For more information visit www.rentwhidbey.com. To schedule a showing please call (360) 675-3329 or email rentwhidbey@windermere.com

(RLNE2345217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 NW Lofton Loop have any available units?
1421 NW Lofton Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 1421 NW Lofton Loop have?
Some of 1421 NW Lofton Loop's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 NW Lofton Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1421 NW Lofton Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 NW Lofton Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 NW Lofton Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1421 NW Lofton Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1421 NW Lofton Loop offers parking.
Does 1421 NW Lofton Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 NW Lofton Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 NW Lofton Loop have a pool?
No, 1421 NW Lofton Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1421 NW Lofton Loop have accessible units?
No, 1421 NW Lofton Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 NW Lofton Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 NW Lofton Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 NW Lofton Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 NW Lofton Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
