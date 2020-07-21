Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1421 NW Lofton Loop Available 09/28/20 4 Bedroom home in desired neighborhood - Beautifully kept home with high ceilings in entry. This 4 bdrm/2.5 bath has a 3 car garage, white trimming throughout the house and a gas fireplace in family room. Formal dining and living rooms. Kitchen has slab granite counters and a spacious center island. Master bath includes soaking tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Large walk-in closet in master. Full bath upstairs and half bath downstairs. Fully-fenced back yard. Pets Negotiable upon approval. No groups. For more information visit www.rentwhidbey.com. To schedule a showing please call (360) 675-3329 or email rentwhidbey@windermere.com



(RLNE2345217)