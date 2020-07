Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities in unit laundry dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 basketball court e-payments guest parking lobby package receiving

Welcome to Tamaron Ranch in Lynwood, Washington. We offer the convenience of living close to the city but are tucked away in a private residential neighborhood. Located just minutes away from Interstate 5, Interstate 405, and highway 99, so you can quickly and conveniently be anywhere you need to be. The school bus pick-up is directly at the property entrance for the elementary, middle, and high schools.