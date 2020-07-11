55 Apartments for rent in Newcastle, WA with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
$
15 Units Available
Newport Crossing
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1223 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Newcastle
Tria
12833 Newcastle Way, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features include EV charging stations, garage parking and a rooftop deck and lounge. The pet-friendly apartments have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Just a short drive from Hazelwood Park and the Lake Sammamish Center.
Results within 1 mile of Newcastle
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Results within 5 miles of Newcastle
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Bellevue
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,630
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Cascade
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
42 Units Available
Shorewood
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,264
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,687
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,776
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,041
1324 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Earlington Hill
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
37 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,365
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,465
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 04:47am
$
9 Units Available
Woodridge
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,751
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,220
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,283
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,993
1189 sqft
Nearby schools: Sundance Preschool & Daycare, Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle School, and Bellevue High. Close to Downtown Park, Wildwood Park, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square, The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue Arts Museum, I-405, Bellevue Shopping Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with indoor pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Renton
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,737
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1002 sqft
Located in beautiful Renton, Washington 95 Burnett Apartments is an intimate community with a charming atmosphere. The Cedar River affords many outdoor recreational activities and the 405 is within minutes from our community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
1 Unit Available
Woodridge
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This smoke-free community has a playground and courtyard and is pet-friendly. The apartments were recently renovated and feature fireplaces and granite countertops. Mercer Slough Nature Park and Nordstrom Rack Factoria Mall are within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
834 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Renton, WA.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,515
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1205 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated July 9 at 05:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,795
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
929 sqft
This community is within walking distance of Lincoln Square South and Downtown Park. This non-smoking community also boasts a resident lounge and hot tub. Inside these homes are Energy Star appliances and audio systems.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 9 at 05:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,649
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,399
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
977 sqft
Contemporary apartments with excellent views. Granite counters and energy-efficient appliances in each unit. Community gym, media room, pool tables, and quiet library room. Nearby dining at Sushi Maru, Lot No. 3, and other fine restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,434
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
850 sqft
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes offer a panoramic view of the Olympic Mountains. Units feature dishwashers, fireplaces, microwaves, and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and features a playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Talus
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive, Issaquah, WA
Studio
$1,790
1058 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,315
2629 sqft
Close to Downtown Seattle and I-90. A smaller, quiet community with garages, outdoor activities, and off-street parking. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors, full kitchens, and a washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Newcastle
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
31 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,520
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,837
949 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
41 Units Available
Overlake
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,541
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1112 sqft
Located south of Microsoft headquarters and near Lake Sammamish. Socialize in the wine bistro, sports lounge or on one of five rooftop decks. Special features include concierge service and a fitness center on two levels.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,565
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1012 sqft
This community's amenities include bike storage, on-site laundry and a clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Heron Rookery and Redmond Square are both just minutes away.
City Guide for Newcastle, WA

Naming opportunity: Newcastle was once a coal mining town. Today, this pretty town pays respect to its coal mining past with street names such as Coal Creek, Coal Creek Parkway and the China Creek Golf Course.

Newcastle is a beautiful inland city on the east side of King County, Washington. At the time of the last major census back in 2010, this town had a population of just more than 10,000 people - a number that continues to grow larger today. Newcastle was one of the first coal mining areas in Washington, and its railroad system linked to the Seattle region. Coal and lumber transported from Newcastle to Seattle by train provided development for both cities and offered vital roots of transportation via the Great Northern Railway system. Coal mining is no longer underway in Newcastle, but you can visit the remains of mines around town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Newcastle, WA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Newcastle apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Newcastle apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

